Philadelphia boy shot 18 times while waiting for bus

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 14-year-old Philadelphia boy waiting for a bus to take him home from school was shot 18 times and killed Monday afternoon, police said.

A Philadelphia police spokesperson said in an emailed incident report that Samir Jefferson was waiting at a bus stop shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday in a North Philadelphia neighborhood when two unknown shooters fired at least 36 shots.

Police said Jefferson was shot 18 times throughout his body. The boy died at a local hospital a short time later.

More than 500 homicides had been recorded in the city as of Monday, the highest number since at least 1990.