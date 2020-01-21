Phoenix police: 3 children found dead, mother arrested

PHOENIX (AP) – Authorities say a Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children after they were found dead inside the family home.

Police say the 22-year-old mother, whose name has not been released, admitted to harming her three children. She was in the process Tuesday morning of being booked on three counts of first-degree murder.

A relative who lives at the residence called police late Monday. Responding officers found a 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy in a living room area. The children were unresponsive and pronounced dead after officers administered CPR and fire officials provided first aid.