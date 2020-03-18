1  of  2
Breaking News
13 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 34 total cases in state Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

PHOTOS: Earthquake causes damage across the Wasatch Front

National

by: CURTIS BOOKER

Posted: / Updated:

Landscape damage in Bountiful

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Here are a few of the photos we’ve received in the newsroom from viewers of damage caused by the 5.7 magnitude earthquake this morning.

  • From Amy in Salt Lake City
  • This is damage in Salt Lake City caused by the 5.7 magnitude earthquake
    From Amy in Salt Lake City
  • From Wyatt in Magna area
  • From Wyatt in Magna area
  • From Ali in Kearns
  • Landscape damage in Bountiful
  • From Ali in Kearns
  • From Reporter Hailey Hendricks in building damage in Magna
  • Broken trumpet on Angel moroni Salt Lake Temple
  • Business in downtown Magna
  • Business in downtown Magna

Video from Spencer Hanks at West Valley City Crumble cookie

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories