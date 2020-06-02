Photos: More violence shakes the US

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National
International
Border Report Tour
Newsfeed Now
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
Washington Archbishop calls Trump’s visit to National Shrine ‘reprehensible’
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms in Southern Gulf of Mexico
Video
Top Stories
Retired St. Louis police captain killed as pawnshop looted
Video
268 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 16,020 total cases with 767 deaths
Video
Vicksburg woman accused of hitting teen son & another man with vehicle
Mississippi state senator stepping down at end of June
Video
Politics
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Biden: Trump ‘consumed’ by ego, not leading during crisis
Video
Top Stories
Mississippi state senator stepping down at end of June
Video
Top Stories
7 states, DC vote amid coronavirus pandemic, social unrest
Congressional Black Caucus drafting police reform bills
Video
Obama condemns violent protests, suggests channeling ‘our justifiable anger’
Trump slams governors as ‘weak,’ urges crackdown on protests
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
M BRAVES
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Pine Belt News
CELEBRATING OUR SENIORS – PINEBELT
Essential South Mississippi
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Pinebelt Chalk Talk
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Celebrating Our Seniors
Chalk Talk
Cool Schools
Digital Digest
Essential Mississippi
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
MS Most Wanted
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Veterans Voices
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
The VeryVera Show
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi
Coronavirus Information
Lunch Programs
What to Know About Coronavirus
Coronavirus Symptoms
Coronavirus Tests by State
Photos: More violence shakes the US
National
by: Nexstar Media Wire and Associated Press
Posted:
Jun 2, 2020 / 09:08 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2020 / 09:08 AM CDT
Protestors are tear gassed as the police disperse them near the White House on June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd’s death continue.(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump walks from the White House through Lafayette Park to visit St. John’s Church Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A demonstrator is taken into custody by police near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Police officers clash with protestors near the White House on June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd’s death continue.(Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators next to St. John’s Episcopal Church outside of the White House. (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
A demonstrator is doused with water and milk after being hit with pepper spray during a protest on June 1, 2020 in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Trump waves to journalists as he returns to the White House after posing for photographs in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A man runs from police officers in Oakland, California on Monday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A person enters a store through a broken window Monday, June 1, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Protesters raise their fists during a rally Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Protesters raise their fists in Washington Square Park in New York during a demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
A man takes part in a protest rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, June 1, 2020, against the death of George Floyd. Wallace/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania National Guard take a knee at the suggestion of Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, unseen, outside Philadelphia Police headquarters in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with activists as protesters paused while walking in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Police begin to clear demonstrators as they protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Demonstrators kneel in front of a line of police officers during a protest near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Two military humvees block a roadway near the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Law enforcement officers monitor a protest in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Demonstrators confront law enforcement during a protest in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A protester is arrested by Metropolitan Police officers during a protest in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A boarded up Zara store in Manhattan in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
Trending Stories
Madison County prosecutor: ‘We can only hope the deadly coronavirus strain spreads in riots’
Video
JPD officer placed on leave after video of confrontation surfaces
Video
Texas mom left 3-month-old twins alone with two other children to get her hair done, authorities say
16-year-old charged with murder in McComb
Video
268 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 16,020 total cases with 767 deaths
Video