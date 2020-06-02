Photos: More violence shakes the US

WASHINGTON -- Shortly before President Trump arrived at the historic Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington on Tuesday, Wilton D. Gregory, the Catholic Archbishop of Washington, issued a statement calling Trump's visit "reprehensible" and said the facility was being "misused."

"I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree," Gregory said in the statement.