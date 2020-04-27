Pioneering researcher and advocate for women in science named MSU provost

Since Dr. Woodruff was unable to come to campus in person, she recorded a brief introduction video.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Following a national search, Dr. Teresa Woodruff was named by Michigan State University’s President Stanley as the next provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.



The appointment is subject to approval by the Board of Trustees at their next formal meeting. She would succeed current interim provost Teresa Sullivan, who was appointed in September 2019. The planned start date for Dr. Woodruff is August 1st, according to MSU Today.



As provost, Dr. Woodruff will be the chief academic officer for the university. She is currently dean of the graduate school and associate provost for graduate education at Northwestern University. Additionally, she is an advocate for women in science and led efforts to change federal policy to mandate the use of females in fundamental National Institutes of Health research.

Together, we will foster a culture of high aspirations, strong core values and enriched student experiences that will drive a mission of excellence across the diverse and inclusive academic continuum that is uniquely MSU. Dr. Teresa Woodruff

Dr. Woodruff will also be an MSU Foundation Professor of obstetrics gynecology, reproductive biology and biomedical engineering. In 2006, Dr. Woodruff coined the term “oncofertility” which describes the merging of both oncology and fertility, which is now a globally recognized medical discipline.

She is a pioneer in her field and a champion for equity in health care for women. Throughout her career, she has recognized the importance of STEM education and advocated for its support at the national level. Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.

The newly named provost holds 14 U.S. patents and is an elected fellow of the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Inventors, the American Institute for Medical and Biomedical Engineers, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She is also the current editor-in-chief of Endocrinology and past president of the Endocrine Society.



In 2011, Dr. Woodruff was presented with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring by President Barack Obama in an Oval Office ceremony.



Dr. Woodruff earned a doctorate in biochemistry, molecular biology, and cell biology from Northwestern University and holds a Bachelor of Science in zoology and chemistry from Olivet Nazarene University. She holds honorary degrees from Bates College and the University of Birmingham, College of Medical and Dental Sciences, UK.