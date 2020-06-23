Police: ‘No active threat’ after 1 person critically injured in shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police said there is “no active threat” following a shooting Tuesday inside Chesterfield Towne Center that left one person with critical injuries after a fight broke out in the food court. No arrests have been made at this time.

“At this very moment, we have cleared Chesterfield Towne Center. There is no active threat going on right this very second,” Major Mike Louth with Chesterfield police told reporters. “The mall is safe.”

Police swarmed the parking lot of Chesterfield Towne Center after receiving reports of shots being fired in the mall at around 6 p.m. Gunshots were fired amid the scuffle, police said, and one shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“@CCPDVa are responding to a shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center,” Chesterfield police wrote on Twitter. “One victim has been transported to hospital with injuries. Please avoid the area. Anyone with info should call.”

Louth dismissed notions that it was an active shooter situation, telling reporters outside the mall that it seems that have stemmed from a dispute.

“I think it was an argument that someone, you know, pulled a weapon, fired shots, I don’t know exactly how many right this very second but it wasn’t where, you know, somebody had gone in just randomly,” he said. “It was between two people.”

Social media posts shared with 8News said that people were hiding inside the mall due to incident. Chesterfield police even responded to those who have reached out online. A post on the county’s official Twitter page urged people to avoid the area and “adhere” to the warning from police.

One woman who spoke with 8News’ Talya Cunningham said she heard multiple gunshots ring out. She also detailed the panic she felt as she tried to get her child to safety.

One woman who works at Bed, Bath and Beyond in the mall told 8News’ Sierra Fox that she heard roughly six shots come from the food court.

Police urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to share information as the investigation is ongoing. A description of the suspect was not available.

Stay with 8News for updates to this breaking news story.