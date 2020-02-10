Gunman dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting at Arkansas Walmart

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) – Police say at least three people, including two officers, have been shot at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas. The shooting was reported Monday morning in Forrest City.

Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd tells The Associated Press that three people were shot, but she didn’t have information about the extent of their injuries.

Arkansas State Police say two Forrest City police officers were injured in the shooting. No names have been released. Boyd says she doesn’t know whether a suspect has been detained.

A Walmart spokesman says the company is working with the Forrest City Police Department with its investigation. Walmart is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.