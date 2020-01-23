Police: 6 people shot, 1 dead in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) – Police say a gunman opened fire in downtown Seattle on Wednesday night, injuring six and killing one.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said Wednesday evening that authorities began receiving calls at about 5 p.m. Wednesday of multiple gunshot victims. He says one person was found dead in a heavily trafficked area of downtown and that five others were taken to a Seattle hospital in critical condition.

Police Chief Carmen Best says what they believe is a lone suspect fled and police are searching for him. It’s the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.