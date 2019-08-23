Police chief commits suicide as Rangers serve warrants for sexual assault

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) Marlin police Chief Nathan Sodek shot himself to death after Texas Rangers arrived at his home Friday morning to serve warrants stemming from an investigation of what a source with knowledge of the case said was a sexual assault.

Authorities remained at the scene Friday afternoon at the home on Soules Circle, just north of the Bruceville-Eddy High School football field.

A source with knowledge of the situation said Sodek was with Rangers on the porch of the home when he suddenly turned and ran back inside, grabbed a gun and shot himself in the head.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

McLennan County Justice of the Peace was at the scene Friday afternoon.

Sodek was appointed chief in December after serving as Marlin’s interim chief following the resignation of former Chief Mike Pesses.

He had been with the Marlin Police Department for about a year when he was appointed.