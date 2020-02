Police are seen outside of a house near Potomac and Courtland after a shooting at Molson Coors, Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Police have identified the gunman in the Milwaukee brewery shooting as an electrician whose home was searched Thursday.

Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales identified the shooter Thursday as Anthony Ferrill.

Morales identified the victims as Molson Coors Brewing Co. employees ranging in age from 33 to 57.