Police investigate fatal shooting that happened in parking lot of American Canyon Safeway

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – Police in American Canyon are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Safeway on Sunday afternoon.
Just after 12 p.m., detectives with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police responded to the grocery store located on W. American Canyon Road.
Police say the suspect fled the scene.
The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza of Fairfield. He was a Safeway employee, according to the Napa Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s crazy, in this neighborhood you feel so safe where you just walk around and someone gets shot right there at Safeway,” a resident said.
Workers that were nearby at the time of the incident tell KRON4 that three gunshots were heard.
“I couldn’t believe it but when the sirens came and then when they started roping things off, I knew it had to be something scary,” the woman said.
Authorities say they are working on multiple leads on this case.
If you have any information, you are asked to call dispatch at (707) 253-4451.
No other details have been released at this time.
Check back for details as this is developing.
