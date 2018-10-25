Police investigating suspicious package in New York: Breaking News

(CNN) – The New York Police Department is responding to a report of a suspicious package received at a non-residential building in the Tribeca neighborhood of Lower Manhattan.

The package was reportedly addressed to actor Robert De Niro.

NYPD Lt. Thomas Antonetti told CNN that the package was received at 375 Greenwich Street and that the bomb squad is on the scene. Police received a report shortly after 4 a.m. ET, he said.

It’s unclear if this package is similar in nature to others addressed to prominent Democrats and to the CNN offices in New York on Wednesday.

Two businesses are listed at the address: the Tribeca Film Festival, and the Tribeca Grill. Both are associated with the actor and filmmaker Robert De Niro, who has been a critic of President Donald Trump.