Police: Raiders Josh Jacobs arrested on DUI charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested early Monday morning on a DUI charge, according to police.
Officers responded to a single vehicle crash near the Airport Connector and East Sunset Road around 4:45 a.m.
The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Joshua Jacobs, was impaired, police said.
He was transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries.
After being treated, he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI.
