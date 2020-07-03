Police seen reenacting chokehold on Elijah McClain are fired

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and march over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain outside the police department in Aurora, Colo. Multiple suburban Denver police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into photos of them related to the case of a Black man who died last summer after he was stopped and restrained, police said Monday, June 29, 2020. The interim police chief of the city of Aurora, Vanessa Wilson, said in a statement that the suspended officers were “depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died.” But her statement did not provide more details about what the images show. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AURORA, Colo. (AP) – Police in a Denver suburb have released photos that show officers smiling as they reenacted the chokehold used on Elijah McClain, a Black man who later died.

Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson fired three officers, one of whom received the photos by text and responded “haha.” The officer who reenacted the chokehold resigned.

Friday’s announcement by Aurora police follows an internal investigation. Another officer reported the photos taken near where three white officers stopped the 23-year-old as he walked down the street last August.

McClain’s death got new attention following nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice. He went into a cardiac arrest and was later taken off life support.

LATEST STORIES: