Pregnant woman fatally shot in Chicago; baby in critical condition

CHICAGO (WGN) — A pregnant woman was shot and killed while on a front porch in Chicago.
Police said the shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on the city’s South Side. Shot-spotter technology alerted police to gunfire.
Officers arrived to find the 35-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, unresponsive with two gunshot wounds in the back. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. The woman has not yet been identified.
Police said doctors were able to deliver the baby, who is in critical condition.
No one is in custody, but police are investigating.
