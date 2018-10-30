President Trump visit Pittsburgh after synagogue shooting

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the scene of Saturday’s mass shooting.

They entered the vestibule of the building because the synagogue is still a crime scene, according to pool reports. The President and first lady lit a candle with the rabbis and Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer for the 11 victims.

They walked outside and laid stones from the White House, a traditional custom in Judaism, and white roses at each of the stars for the victims. A rabbi accompanied them and led them in a prayer.