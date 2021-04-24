Private island with moat, helicopter pad hits market off Miami coast

(NEXSTAR) – Ever dreamed of owning your own private island?

If you’ve got $11.7 million in the bank, you’re in luck. An island is for sale off the coast of Miami, and it’s got a private helicopter pad and, perhaps redundantly considering it’s surrounded by ocean, a moat.

If you don’t have a helicopter, the only other way to reach the island is by boat.

On the island itself, there’s a 2,300-sq.-ft. home that’s entirely self-sufficient. It comes with its own water supply, diesel generators, and solar and wind power, according to listing agent Adam Levy.

1 E. Sister Rock in Monroe, Florida is for sale for $11.7 million. (Courtesy photo)

The home itself contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with gorgeous wood beams across the ceiling. There’s also a detached guest house.

Just a quarter-mile away from the shore, the surrounding waters offer “best in class coral reef snorkeling, fishing, diving, windsurfing & watersports,” according to the listing.

You can view the full listing here.