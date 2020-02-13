Pro-Trump effort raises over $60M in January

President Donald Trump stands during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pro-Trump groups raised more than $60 million in January and have more than $200 million on hand for this year’s general election.

The Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign provided The Associated Press with the fundraising total for the first month of the election year, which included most of the Senate’s impeachment trial.

The two groups and two joint-fundraising committees have raised more than $525 million since 2019, shattering fundraising records.

President Donald Trump’s team has aimed to bring in $1 billion to support his reelection effort. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale says, ”This campaign is going to be unstoppable in 2020.”