Pro wrestler ‘Road Warrior Animal’ dies at 60

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Professional wrestler Joseph Laurinaitis also known as Road Warrior Animal has died at the age of 60.

A statement was released this morning on the wrestler’s Twitter account.

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

Laurinaitis recently celebrated his 60th birthday on September 12th.

TMZ confirms Laurinaitis died of natural causes.

