Pro wrestler ‘Road Warrior Animal’ dies at 60

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Professional wrestler Joseph Laurinaitis also known as Road Warrior Animal has died at the age of 60.

A statement was released this morning on the wrestler’s Twitter account.

Laurinaitis recently celebrated his 60th birthday on September 12th.

TMZ confirms Laurinaitis died of natural causes.

