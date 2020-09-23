Pro wrestler ‘Road Warrior Animal’ dies at 60

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Professional wrestler Joseph Laurinaitis also known as Road Warrior Animal has died at the age of 60.
A statement was released this morning on the wrestler’s Twitter account.
Laurinaitis recently celebrated his 60th birthday on September 12th.
TMZ confirms Laurinaitis died of natural causes.
LATEST STORIES:
- USM faculty offering public course on COVID-19, pandemic history
- Attorney General Fitch meets with President Trump and AG Barr to discuss online censorship
- Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
- Pair arrested after missing person found dismembered in lake at California golf course
- 80-year-old Alabama woman skydives to celebrate birthday