Probe: No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in Calabasas, Calif. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday, Feb. 4, is calling for federal rules that crash-warning systems be required on commercial helicopters like the one that crashed in foggy weather last month outside Los Angeles, killing Kobe Bryant and eight other people. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any evidence of outward engine failure, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The January 26 crash killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star, his teenage daughter and seven others. The helicopter crashed into a mountain outside Los Angeles.

The NTSB is investigating the accident, including any role heavy fog played, and a final report isn’t expected for at least a year.