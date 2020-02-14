Prosecutor: Weinstein saw victims as ‘complete disposables’

NEW YORK (AP) – Prosecutors began their closing argument Friday at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial. They’re looking to focus the jury’s attention back on the accusers who testified and their harrowing accounts alleging rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and casting couch excuses.

Prosecutors must also answer some of the defense’s knocks on the case. Chief among them: that the two women Weinstein is charged with attacking were opportunists who willingly latched on to the once-powerful Weinstein and acquiesced to sex with him because they thought it would help their careers.