Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case

NEW YORK (AP) – Federal authorities have charged three men with harassing and intimidating women who have accused R&B singer R Kelly of abuse.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that one of the men set fire to a vehicle in Florida outside a residence where one victim was staying and offered to pay another victim $500,000 to keep her from cooperating in Kelly’s prosecution.
Yet another Kelly associate is charged with threatening to expose sexually explicit photographs of a woman who sued Kelly.
The Grammy-award winning musician has denied abusing anyone and has pleaded not guilty to dozens of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.
LATEST STORIES:
- Report: At least 41 children alleged assaults at nonprofit
- FBI investigates after Air Force helicopter shot in Virginia
- Kroger issues cheese dip recall
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 11 to become Josephine, rest of tropics remain quiet
- 1,081 new coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths in Mississippi