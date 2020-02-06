Prosecutors rest case in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for his rape trial, in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) – Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial have rested their case.

That move Thursday comes after more than two weeks of testimony punctuated by harrowing accounts from six women who say the disgraced movie mogul ignored pleas such as “no no no” and excused his behavior as a Hollywood norm.

Now Weinstein’s lawyers will start calling witnesses of their own. The defense is looking to raise doubts about the women’s recollections of encounters that in some cases are more than a decade or two old.

Weinstein maintains that any sexual encounters were consensual.