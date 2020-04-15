Protesters in opposition of stay-home order gather at Michigan capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of protesters converged on Lansing Wednesday to show their opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extended stay-at-home order.

“Operation Gridlock” was scheduled to begin at noon, but many protesters were in Lansing hours before the scheduled start, clogging traffic and honking horns around the capitol. A protester told News 8 they arrived at 9 a.m. to take part in the event.

On Wednesday afternoon, traffic on Allegan Street was at a standstill and the three lanes of Capitol Avenue in front of the state Capitol Building were heavily congested with protesters. Many of those cars had signs, including one which read “SHUT DOWN HALF WHITMER.”

Signs of protest — Those denouncing @GovWhitmer’s orders hold demonstration at the Capitol. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/irDLVEE2EV — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) April 15, 2020

Opponents to the stay-at-home order, which was extended last week through April 30, say some of Whitmer’s mandates are excessive and inconsistent.

A West Michigan man who was in traffic on Allegan Street hauled his boat to the protest to show his opposition to the governor.

Drone 8 showing “Operation Gridlock” in Lansing Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

“I just don’t see why I can’t take my kids out fishing, I don’t see why that’s not essential. We are old enough to wash our hands, be safe about it and use some common sense — that’s all it takes,” he told News 8. “How am I going to spread the virus taking the boat out of my garage, taking it a mile down the road, putting it into Lincoln Lake and fishing five hours with my kids?”

Operation Gridlock protesters had been told to stay in their cars and that only people from the same household should share a car. However, many people were outside of their vehicles and some gathered on the steps of the Capitol Building.

People protest the extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order in Lansing in front of Michigan’s Capitol on April 15, 2020.

“I came out here to support the Michigan businesses and stand up for the rights of Michiganders. We believe the governor has overreached and overstepped her rights with our freedoms,” said Joseph Dickson, who was protesting near the steps of the Capitol Building.

POLITICIANS TAKE PART IN OPERATION GRIDLOCK

News 8 spoke to Michigan Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, who was in Lansing, about his views of Wednesday’s protest.

“I think we can be responsible and reasonable at the exact same time. We have to ensure that people’s constitutional liberties are protected and that is what we are seeing today. People are coming to the state capitol to ensure their voices are heard and there is nothing more American than that,” Chatfield told News 8.

Opponents to the measure don’t object to all social distancing requirements — they’re not asking to gather in large groups — but want more temperate rules that would let many people get back to work.

State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, a Republican from Manton in northern Michigan, was on Capitol Avenue to show her support as protesters blocked traffic and honked horns.

State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, speaking to News 8 in Lansing Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

“I’m just here to support my people. I have a lot of constituents down here right now,” Hoitenga told News 8. “They want go back to work. If they can’t access the website to get (unemployment) benefits, then they want to go back to work. Nobody is suggesting we just go back to work willy nilly, we are recommending we adopt the federal guidelines and do it safely.”

>>Photos: Operation Gridlock protest in Lansing

At a Monday press conference, Whitmer acknowledged the hardships her orders have caused. She said she would always support people’s right to free speech, but asked them to remain separated while they protest so as to not expose themselves, each other or law enforcement to the virus.

According to data released by the state Tuesday, Michigan has recorded 27,001 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,768 people have died after contracting it. New figures will be released this afternoon.

Participants in “Operation Gridlock,” a planned protest at Michigan’s capitol in Lansing, on April 15, 2020.

Participants in “Operation Gridlock,” a planned protest at Michigan’s capitol in Lansing, on April 15, 2020.

Protesters gather for “Operation Gridlock” in Lansing Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Protesters gather for “Operation Gridlock” in Lansing Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Protesters gather for “Operation Gridlock” in Lansing Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Protesters gather for “Operation Gridlock” in Lansing Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Protesters gather for “Operation Gridlock” in Lansing Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Protesters gather for “Operation Gridlock” in Lansing Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

A sign reads “Security without liberty is called prison, Benjamin Franklin” outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing as part of the “Operation Gridlock” Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

People protest the extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order in Lansing in front of Michigan’s Capitol on April 15, 2020.

Drone 8 showing “Operation Gridlock” in Lansing Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Participants in “Operation Gridlock,” a planned protest at Michigan’s capitol in Lansing, on April 15, 2020.

Participants in “Operation Gridlock,” a planned protest at Michigan’s capitol in Lansing, on April 15, 2020.

Participants in “Operation Gridlock,” a planned protest at Michigan’s capitol in Lansing, on April 15, 2020.

Participants in “Operation Gridlock,” a planned protest at Michigan’s capitol in Lansing, on April 15, 2020.

Participants in “Operation Gridlock,” a planned protest at Michigan’s capitol in Lansing, on April 15, 2020.

In a previous version of the story, it has the incorrect amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases. It has since been corrected.