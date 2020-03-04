Putnam County releases names of missing people

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials in Putnam County have released a list of names of people who are missing after a tornado tore through the area early Tuesday morning.
The first list had approximately 80 people. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there were 18 people still unaccounted for.
The people who are missing include:
- Katherine Julian
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Dwight Gentry
- David Phillips
- Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
- Tommy Knight
- Robin & Bethany Babb
- Joey Dedemicis
- Denton Nelson
- Rick Stegill
- Steven Mayo
- Karissa Solberg
- Breanna Shelby
- Joyce Wilson
- Cleburn Rice
- Marcia Bullard
If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.