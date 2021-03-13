Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage

(WGN) – It’s the last weekend to stock up before St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re not sure what to serve, check out this delicious slow cooker recipe for corned beef and cabbage:
Ingredients:
- 1 corned beef brisket, 3-5 lbs
- 3 carrots peeled and cut into large chunks
- 3/4 lb small red or yellow potatoes, halved
- 1/2 head green cabbage cut into wedges
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
- salt and pepper to taste
- Horseradish and/or grainy mustard for serving (optional)
Instructions:
- Remove the corned beef from the package. Rinse with cold water and pat dry with paper towels.
- Place the corned beef brisket (fat side up). Add the seasoning packet that comes with the corned beef on top of the meat. Surround the beef with carrots and potatoes in a slow cooker. Add 3 cups of water to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW for 6 hours.
- Add the cabbage on top of the corned beef and cook on LOW for another 2 hours.
- Remove the cabbage, corned beef, potatoes and carrots from the slow cooker. Slice the corned beef against the grain.
- Place the butter, garlic, parsley and salt and pepper in a small bowl. Microwave in 30 second increments or until melted. Drizzle over the potatoes and vegetables.
- If you prefer firmer veggies, add them halfway through the cook time. If you prefer a more intense flavor on the potatoes and carrots, roast them separately in a pan in the oven with olive oil at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Add to the corned beef and cabbage.