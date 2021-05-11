Ready to recycle Barbie? Mattel ‘PlayBack’ program turns your old toys into new ones

A Ken Fashionistas doll (L) is seen with Barbie Fashionistas dolls on the shelf at a Barstons Child’s Play toy store in Washington, DC on July 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (WFLA) – Mattel, Inc. launched a toy “take-back” program on Monday called “Mattel PlayBack.”

Mattel said the new program is designed to “recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products.”

The initiative also supports the company’s goal of using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030.

To participate in the Mattel PlayBack program, customers can go online and print a free shipping label. Any toys that kids have outgrown can be packed and mailed back to the company.

Mattel said the toys will be sorted by material type, processed and recycled.

“For materials that cannot be repurposed as recycled content in new toys, Mattel PlayBack will either downcycle those materials or convert them from waste to energy,” the company said in a press release.

The company is currently accepting Barbie, Matchbox and Mega toys for recycling. Other brands will be added in the future.

Mattel PlayBack will initially be available in the United States and Canada and will extend to France, Germany and the United Kingdom.