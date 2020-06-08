Recession hit U.S. in February, ending record-long expansion

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. economy entered a recession in February, a group of economists declared Monday, ending more than a decade of steady if slow growth. The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the beginning of the downturn.
A committee within the National Bureau of Economic Research, a trade group, determines when recessions begin and end. It defines a recession as “a decline in economic activity that lasts more than a few months.”
The committee acknowledged, however, that in this case the depth of the economic downturn so far also played a role in its decision.
