Regional One holds press conference in wake of Collierville Kroger shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regional One Hospital is held a press conference at 11 am to give updates regarding the status of the victims in the deadly Collierville Kroger shooting.

Doctors from Regional One spoke about their response and the status of victims at the current moment. As of Friday morning, they have 3 people listed in critical condition that did require emergency surgery and 6 others in non-critical condition.

Doctors said thanks to their training and awaiting ambulances, that they were able to transport all the victims to the hospital. Five helicopters were dispatched with medical personnel to the scene, and all victims were transported by ambulances to local hospitals.



Doctors at Regional One’s gave credit to their training and preparation in response to mass casualty events. They managed to treat all the patients or find proper facilities for them. Methodist and Baptist also received a number of patients as well.