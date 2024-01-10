DENVER (KDVR) — According to a document obtained by Nexstar’s KDVR, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband was arrested earlier this week on the suspicion of several misdemeanor charges in two separate events.

Court records show that Jayson Boebert, 43, was arrested on Tuesday by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. He was released the same day, according to jail records.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by KDVR, Jayson Boebert was taken into custody on charges of prohibited use of a firearm, harassment, and assault in the third degree — all misdemeanors. The charges stem from an altercation that took place at Jayson’s home on Jan. 9 involving a family member who was not Lauren.

A second arrest warrant was issued for Boebert after law enforcement were called to the Miner’s Claim Restaurant in Silt, Colorado, on Saturday over an alleged incident between him and Lauren.

According to that Garfield County arrest warrant, issued Tuesday and obtained by KDVR, Jayson was wanted on suspicion of disorderly conduct with an offensive gesture and trespassing, both petty offenses, as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer.

While it is unclear what happened during the alleged altercation, Lauren released a statement saying in part, “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested.”

Silt Police Chief Mike Kite told The Association Press that the investigation into Saturday’s incident is still continuing, but he hopes it will be wrapped up soon.

Boebert, a Republican who has served two terms in the U.S. House representing the western side of Colorado, announced on Dec. 27 that she was switching congressional districts this year to run for a seat representing the eastern side of the state. The seat is open with the retirement of Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck.

In her current district, Boebert likely would have faced a Democratic challenger who nearly defeated her in the 2022 general election and who has far outraised her.

In September, Boebert and a guest were kicked out of a musical performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver after guests complained they were vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. She later apologized.

In her relatively short time in Washington, Boebert built a national profile and has aligned with the extreme right wing of the GOP. Her assertive style has grabbed headlines, most famously when she heckled President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.