Report: Brewers boycott game against Cincinnati Reds

FILE – In this July 14, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain, right, hits a single during an intrasquad game at Miller Park in Milwaukee. As baseball attempts to play a shortened 60-game regular season amid a coronavirus pandemic, there is some concern that home plate could become a hot spot for transmission. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

(WFRV) – The Brewers will follow the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks and not play Wednesday night as a demonstration following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Star closer Josh Hader said earlier in the afternoon that the team would be having a meeting to discuss what they would be doing. The decision to not play tonight was reported widely just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

There has not been an official statement by the team or Major League Baseball about the players’ decision.

The Bucks decided to boycott Wednesday’s game five against the Orlando as a demonstration against the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday. The NBA has since followed suit by postponing all playoff games on Wednesday night.