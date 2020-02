HOUMA, La. (AP) – Louisiana State Police say a retired city police officer is accused of stealing $6,500 from the department where he had worked.

A news release says 46-year-old Jeffery Lirette was arrested Monday on one charge of theft, 45 of injuring public records and 17 of forgery.

The Houma Police Department had asked state police to investigate money missing from a department expense account.