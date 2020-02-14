Reworked charges in Chicago cite another R. Kelly accuser

CHICAGO (AP) – An updated federal indictment against R. Kelly filed in Chicago includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser.
The 26-page superseding includes multiple counts of child pornography, much like the original July indictment. Kelly still faces 13 counts.
The filing refers to the new accuser as “Minor 6” but no longer includes any reference to a “Minor 2. That means there are still a total of five alleged victims in the Chicago federal case.
The filing says Minor 6 met Kelly around 1997 or 1998, when she would have been 14- or 15-years-old. Kelly remains jailed in Chicago.