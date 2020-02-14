Reworked charges in Chicago cite another R. Kelly accuser

FILE – In this June 26, 2019, file photo, musician R. Kelly departs from the Leighton Criminal Court building after a status hearing in his criminal sexual abuse trial in Chicago. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood ordered Kelly to stand trial on one of four sexual abuse cases on Sept. 14, but it remains unclear which of the cases prosecutors will take to trial first. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

CHICAGO (AP) – An updated federal indictment against R. Kelly filed in Chicago includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser.

The 26-page superseding includes multiple counts of child pornography, much like the original July indictment. Kelly still faces 13 counts.

The filing refers to the new accuser as “Minor 6” but no longer includes any reference to a “Minor 2. That means there are still a total of five alleged victims in the Chicago federal case.

The filing says Minor 6 met Kelly around 1997 or 1998, when she would have been 14- or 15-years-old. Kelly remains jailed in Chicago.