Robert Trump’s funeral to be held at White House Friday afternoon

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins then real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. Sometimes politics gives way to the personal at the White House. It has seen 18 weddings and at least 10 people are known to have died there, including two presidents and three first ladies. It will serve Friday as a place of mourning for President Donald Trump and his family with a private memorial service for the president’s younger brother, Robert, who passed away at 71. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File)

(CNN) – A funeral service for President Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, will be held Friday afternoon at the White House, a White House official told CNN.

Trump on Monday said he wanted to hold a service for his younger brother, who died Saturday, at the White House, telling reporters, “I think he’d be greatly honored.

He loves our country. He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country.”

Trump family members are expected to attend the Friday funeral, as is first lady Melania Trump.

The White House is anticipating “several dozen” guests for the service, which is expected to be held in the East Room, another White House source told CNN.

A White House official confirmed to CNN the costs for the service at the White House will be privately paid for by the President.

Robert Trump died at the age of 71 on Saturday at a New York hospital. Details of his illness have not been released, but a person familiar with knowledge of the matter told CNN that he had been sick for several months.

Robert Trump was born in 1948 and was one of four siblings to the President, including the late Fred Trump, Jr.

He had served as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

