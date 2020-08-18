Russell County Child Advocacy Center releases statement after employee charged with cruelty to children in Columbus

UPDATE (8-18-2020, 3:15 P.M.): Alma Torres’s employment with the Russell County Child Advocacy Center has been terminated, effective immediately, the organization said in a follow-up statement after the earlier coverage.
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – After a woman was charge by Columbus Police with second degree cruelty to children and failure to report by a mandated reporter, her employer, the Russell County Child Advocacy Center, has released a statement.
Alma Torres, 59 of Columbus, was employed at the CAC as a family advocate. After her arrest, the Center released a statement to be “as transparent as possible.”
The CAC says they are limited in what they can say or confirm, but wanted to assure the local community of their continuing commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for those in their care. The organization will not be taking questions due to the aforementioned limitations.
The statement released reads in part:
We will not stand by and knowingly allow abuse to happen in our facility or at the hands of someone affiliated with our organization. The alleged crimes did not happen at our facility. Based on the information we have received from law enforcement; the employment of Ms. Torres has been terminated effective immediately.
Let this serve as a reminder to us all, child abuse can happen anywhere. That is why adhering to mandated reporter laws is so, so important. The job of a mandated reporter is simple, it is our legal, ethical, and moral duty to report any suspected child abuse.
We will be as transparent as possible through this process, without causing further stress or harm to the victim in this case. We appreciate your understanding during this time.**Note, this portion of the statement has been updated following an updated release coming from CAC.