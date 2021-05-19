Salvage crews complete fuel removal from SEACOR Power

The capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

HOUMA, La. (WJTV) – According to the U.S. Coast Guard, salvage crews completed the removal of diesel fuel from SEACOR Power’s fuel tanks. Crews removed 20,363 gallons of diesel fuel from the SEACOR Power using the hot tapping method, which involves drilling into the fuel tanks, making a hose connection, and transferring the fuel to portable tanks.

Officials said 4,500 gallons of hydraulic fluid remain on the SEACOR Power. The tanks have not been compromised, but are currently inaccessible. The hydraulic fluid will be removed after the vessel is raised.

The Coast Guard is monitoring for any oil discharges, and SEACOR Marine has an Oil Spill Response Organization (OSRO) standing by to respond to any situation in which there is recoverable oil.

The timeline for the raising of the vessel depends on many factors including primarily the safety of salvage crews, the weather, and addressing any new structural changes that may occur. The raising of the vessel is not expected to occur before June.

There is a Coast Guard safety zone covering a one nautical mile radius around the incident site in effect until June 15. There is a Federal Aviation Administration temporary flight restriction covering a five nautical miles radius around the site, and a 2,000-foot minimum altitude around the site in effect until June 15.

The incident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Coast Guard.

The missing crewmembers of the Seacor Power include: