NEW ORLEANS (WJTV) – On Monday, Community Coffee Company presented The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) with a check for $250,000 to expand their emergency response fleet for future disaster relief efforts.

EDS has allocated the funds to purchase three van emergency response vehicles (VRUs) for New Orleans, Houma, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“With The Salvation Army’s history of providing hope for over 100 years and ours of serving communities for over 100 years, we see them as an ideal partner in our efforts to make communities stronger during times of disaster,” said Matt Saurage, chairman at Community Coffee. “We know how important that first cup of coffee can be from our mobile cafes that show up after a storm and we are combining efforts to reach more communities with the purchase of three new vans for The Salvation Army’s on the ground efforts.”

Officials said the new vehicles would enable a speedier mobilization in response to a disaster throughout the Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi division.