JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) executive committee met on Thursday, June 2 to discuss how they would pay for the implementation of new sexual assault protocols.

The committee voted to implement more than $196 million for the new guidelines.

The SBC will host their annual meeting June 14-15 in Anaheim, California, where they will discuss the implementations further.

This comes after the SBC released its secret database of pastors accused of sexual abuse.

The 205 page report kept by the SBC cataloged pastors from across the country who have been arrested or pled guilty to sex abuse charges. WJTV 12 News found more than a dozen individuals listed in the database who have worked in Mississippi.

To report an allegation of abuse, call the SBC abuse hotline at 202-864-5578.