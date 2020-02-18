SC authorities: Neighbor strangled missing girl, killed self

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard after school was strangled by a neighbor who then killed himself.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told reporters Tuesday that Faye Marie Swetlik died just a few hours after she was abducted. Her body was found in the woods nearby three days after her kidnapping and moments before 30-year-old neighbor Coty Scott Taylor was found dead in his home after slitting his own throat.

Investigators found clues about her disappearance Thursday in Taylor’s trash can, a day after they spoke to him and searched him home without finding any sign of the girl.