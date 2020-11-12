Semis catch fire in 30-vehicle pileup on Minnesota highway

(NEXSTAR) — A pileup of about 30 vehicles, half of them semitrailers, shut down a portion of Interstate 94 in Minnesota after snow moved into the area Thursday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. in Monticello, which is about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis, the State Patrol said.

Traffic cameras showed that some semitractors caught fire, causing large plumes of smoke to rise into the air, WCCO reported.

VIDEO: Nicole Brattlund of Brainerd sent in this dramatic video of the major pileup on Interstate 94 near Monticello. Multiple vehicles can be seen on fire. Read the latest: https://t.co/fZpTV40RlX pic.twitter.com/tJ9T3SzVHX — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) November 12, 2020

The State Patrol reported injuries related to the crash, but it was not immediately clear how many.

The crash temporarily closed traffic in both directions on I-94, however, the State Patrol reported that eastbound traffic has since resumed.

I-94 WESTBOUND CLOSED ST. MICHAEL TO MONTICELLO: Road closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. Seek other routes; detour where possible. https://t.co/Kp2KAREwv3 pic.twitter.com/cCxzfXsrx1 — MnDOT District 3 (@MnDOTcentral) November 12, 2020

The crash happened as the National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for the area. A snow squall is a brief but heavy burst of heavy snow and strong wind.