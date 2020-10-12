Senate panel ends confirmation hearing for day

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 12: Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice in the Hart Senate Office Building on October 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. With less than a month until the presidential election, President Donald Trump tapped Amy Coney Barrett to be his third Supreme Court nominee in just four years. If confirmed, Barrett would replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate Judiciary Committee has wrapped up the first of four days of planned Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham told lawmakers at the conclusion of an approximately five-hour hearing Monday to get some rest because there are long days ahead.

On Monday, Democratic and Republican members of the committee gave opening statements, as did Barrett. She will begin answering questions from lawmakers Tuesday.

Graham acknowledged the obvious at one point: “This is going to be a long, contentious week.”

