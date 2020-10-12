WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate Judiciary Committee has wrapped up the first of four days of planned Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham told lawmakers at the conclusion of an approximately five-hour hearing Monday to get some rest because there are long days ahead.
On Monday, Democratic and Republican members of the committee gave opening statements, as did Barrett. She will begin answering questions from lawmakers Tuesday.
Graham acknowledged the obvious at one point: “This is going to be a long, contentious week.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Texas babysitter arrested after baby left alone for hours in closet, parents say
- Trump returns to campaign trail with Florida rally, Biden visits Ohio
- Free meals for Clinton Public Schools students extended through May 2021
- First shipment of Continental Tires goes to Southern Tire Mart
- Senate panel ends confirmation hearing for day