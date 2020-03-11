Breaking News
Senate passes rebuke of DeVos over student loan forgiveness

Betsy DeVos

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) – The Senate on Wednesday gave final congressional approval to a measure overturning Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ rules making it harder for students to get loans erased after being misled by for-profit colleges.

The measure passed with a 53-42 vote and stands as a rare rebuke of DeVos by the Republican-controlled Senate. The House approved the measure in January, and the White House has threatened a veto.

The Education Department quickly condemned the measure, calling DeVos’ rule  an improvement over a “poorly written Obama-era regulation.”

