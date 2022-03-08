JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill to make lynching a federal hate crime is headed to President Biden’s desk.

Congress had more than 200 attempts at passing an antilynching bill, but now more than a century since the first one was introduced the Emmett Till Antilynching Act has passed in the House and Senate.

This comes one week after it passed in the house. For Jerry Mitchell, Founder of the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s a huge deal for the Senate and the House now both to pass this legislation for it become a reality,” said Mitchell.

The bill is named after Emmett Till, a black teenager who was beaten and killed in Mississippi in 1955.

It was sponsored by Illinois Representative Bobby Rush. In 2020, a similar bill was approved by the House then blocked by the Senate.

“The Senate was usually the hold up for many, many years. It had the likes of Senator Eastland from Mississippi and other lot of other southern Senators who oppose the anti-lynching legislation and what federal authorities involved in and pursuing these cases,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said this bill will help make sure these hate crimes are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“What was happening and happened for many, many years is the states weren’t prosecuting it. They didn’t have the will to prosecute, or it was essentially all white, all male juries. For example, in Mississippi, and they wouldn’t convict anybody… And perhaps the state officers say the prosecutor in a particular county may, or may not, have the resources to be able to investigate,” said Mitchell.

The bill is a little broader than just lynching. It would make it possible to charge someone with would make it possible to charge someone with lynching when conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury.

The maximum sentence under the Antilynching Act is 30 years. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law.