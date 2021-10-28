‘Sex crime’ misdemeanor complaint filed against Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly the subject of a misdemeanor complaint for a sex crime. A spokesperson for the New York State Courts confirmed to NEWS10:

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court. As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.” Lucian Chalfen

Cuomo resigned as governor after a damning report alleged that he harassed 11 women. A criminal charge was referred to local authorities when one woman said that he groped her.

We’ve reached out to the Albany District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department to see if a final decision has been made on whether to file criminal charges. Stick with NEWS10 for more on this breaking story as it develops.