Sex trafficking victim jumps from 18-wheeler in Cisco, police looking for suspects and vehicle involved

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A sex trafficking victim jumped from an 18-wheeler in Cisco, and police are now looking for the suspects and vehicle involved.

The Cisco Police Department says the victim was seriously injured when she jumped from the 18-wheeler near Flying J/Denny’s on I-20 around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

She told detectives she was kidnapped in El Paso and, “it is believed that the perpetrators intentions were to use the female in sex trafficking operations,” according to a social media post.

Police say the 18-wheeler is a green truck tractor with a white stripe that’s pulling a white box trailer.

Two Cuban males and a hispanic male, as well as another female victim who could be in grave danger, may be inside.

Authorities across Texas have been searching for the truck and individuals involved but so far – no contact has been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Cisco Police Department at (254)629-1728.

