Six days of ceremonies to honor Rep. John Lewis

FILE – This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed his passing late Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Six days of ceremonies will honor the late Rep. John Lewis before he is laid to rest. Lewis’ family said the tributes will start on Saturday, July 25, in his native Alabama with a service at Troy University.

His body will lie in repose in Selma before a procession brings him across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday. Lewis’ body will then lie in state at the Alabama State Capitol.

A motorcade will bring Lewis’ body through Washington, D.C., to lie at the U.S. Capitol. The events will end in Georgia, the state Lewis represented in Congress.

After a service and tribute at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Lewis will be laid to rest at Southview Cemetery on Thursday, July 30.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, mourners are invited to observe the tributes by virtual means.

LATEST STORIES: