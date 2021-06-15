FAA grounds Southwest Airlines flights nationwide over technical issues

In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide groundstop Tuesday for all Southwest Airlines flights as the company attempts to fix errors with its reservation system.

In a statement from the FAA, they said this was at the company’s request.

The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details. pic.twitter.com/g5sJxDdiIC — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 15, 2021

It is the second day in a row the company has needed to ground planes because of technical issues.

Southwest issued a statement explaining they are working to get back to normal operations as soon as possible.

“Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon. Our Teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and Customer impact. We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations. We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs.” Today, we’ve proactively canceled roughly 500 flights due to the outage, and we’re working with those Customers to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible. Southwest airlines statement

One person tweeted that her flight suddenly went from being on time to canceled in the span of 15 minutes.

Another woman shared photos of a gate agent trying to calm a baby as passengers remained stuck at the gate for their grounded flights.

Some airports such as Hollywood Burbank, a smaller airport, said the nationwide issues were resolved just before 11:30 a.m. PT.

Still, other airports, including Dallas Love Field, tweeted Southwest planes are grounded because of a “network issue.” They “highly recommend” Southwest customers arrive to the airport early because check-in lines are getting long.

Phoenix Sky Harbor tweeted the airline was experiencing a “systemwide computer outage.”

Neither Dallas Love Field nor Phoenix Sky Harbor have said their issues are fixed.

Monday planes were grounded for hours because of a glitch. The airline told NewsNation it was because a third-party weather information provider had problems that was preventing pilots from accessing important safety information.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.