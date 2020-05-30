SpaceX presses ahead in historic 1st launch of astronauts

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken wave as they walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Pad 39-A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The two astronauts will fly on a SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Despite more storms in the forecast, SpaceX is pressing ahead in its historic attempt to launch astronauts for NASA, a first by a private company.

Forecasters put the odds of acceptable conditions at 50-50 for Saturday afternoon’s planned liftoff, the first launch of NASA astronauts from the U.S. in nearly a decade.

SpaceX and NASA are monitoring the weather not just at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, but all the way up the East Coast and across the North Atlantic.

The wind and waves need to be within limits in case the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule – carrying Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken – needs to make an emergency splashdown. They’re headed to the International Space Station.