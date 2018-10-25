Sports betting bringing in large revenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The excitement started back in may when the Supreme Court struck down the 1992 law which outlawed sports gambling nationwide, and months later the excitement continues to grow.

For the first 2 months, Executive Director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission, Allen Godfrey says the casinos made around $23 million more in betting than they did last year, “the amount of wager in the state of Mississippi for the first 2 months is at $45 million.”

Which means about $6 million of that is taxable money, and that money will trickle down to infrastructure, because 8% of it goes to the state. This is a decision made during this year’s special session.

Although football season is half way over–Godfrey is confident sports betting will still draw people’s attention, “you’ve got the Super Bowl, you do have the Final Four the college basketball I think there will be some what of a lull it wont be as high paced as it was in college football because that’s very prominent in the south so I think wagers will taper off just a little bit but I still think there is just a growing amount of enthusiasm for this amenity.”