Correction: A prior edition of this post listed the incorrect location of the FBI facility. The facility is in Kenwood. This error has been corrected.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have announced that a standoff has come to an end in Clinton County several hours after a man attempted to break into the FBI building in Kenwood.

The Cincinnati Division of the FBI said an armed suspect attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility. An alarm was activated, and armed FBI agents responded. The suspect then fled the scene, heading north on I-71.

The FBI notified the Ohio State Highway Patrol about the suspect, and gave them a description of his vehicle.

The suspect was later spotted by the patrol and troopers attempted a traffic stop. The suspect refused to pull over and instead lead the troopers on a chase onto State Route 73 and Smith Road. According to the OSHP, the suspect fired shots at the pursuing troopers.

The suspect came to a stop on State Route 73 near a rest area, where he continued to fire shots at the law enforcement officers.

At this time, no officers have been injured, however, they are currently still engaged in a standoff with the suspect.

Officers from the FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

I-71 has been shut down in both directions from State Route 73 to State Route 68, our NBC partners at WLWT report. State Route 73 is also closed between Mitchell Road and State Route 480.

All the buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads are currently under lockdown and residents are asked to stay inside their homes.

